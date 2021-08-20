Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) were up 6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.43 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 85,549 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 45,024,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43.

Get Bit Digital alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTBT. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $6,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $4,664,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,961,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,855,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 1,697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after buying an additional 345,789 shares during the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.