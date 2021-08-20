Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $114.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $105,738.63 and approximately $114.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.