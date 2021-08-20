Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $15.24 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $15.24 or 0.00031168 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $114,908.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001102 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002605 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00033802 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 165,376 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

