Bitcoin Private Price Up 15.3% Over Last Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002746 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $6.45 million and $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

