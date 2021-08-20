Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.21 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $278.49 million and approximately $12.21 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $24.39 or 0.00051260 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002089 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002994 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003433 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,111 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.