Bitgear Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Bitgear coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $43,086.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00140743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00148097 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.90 or 1.00083270 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.89 or 0.00921227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,263.05 or 0.06756674 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,496,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

