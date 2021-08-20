BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $54.02 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

