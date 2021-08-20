BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $58.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Argus began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.01.

NYSE BJ opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,273 shares of company stock worth $3,404,516 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $65,299,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at $61,859,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

