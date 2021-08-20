Black Diamond Therapeutics’ (BDTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Diamond Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

BDTX opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 54.4% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,463,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,214,000 after buying an additional 1,220,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,154,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223,627 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,047,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 875,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,251,000 after buying an additional 275,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.