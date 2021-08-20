BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,276,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,632,000 after acquiring an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 582,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 67,647 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 241,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 49,029 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $12.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

