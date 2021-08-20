BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 1,847.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICSH. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,521,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,922.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 595,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after buying an additional 585,167 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,807,000 after buying an additional 265,192 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,025,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,335,000 after buying an additional 240,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,651,000.

ICSH stock remained flat at $$50.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 351,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54.

