Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,788. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $778.25 million, a PE ratio of -39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blucora will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BCOR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

