Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blue Bird Corp. is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts. It also offers alternative fuel applications with its propane-powered and compressed natural gas-powered school buses. Blue Bird Corp. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BLBD. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.41 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.15 million, a PE ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phil Horlock bought 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, with a total value of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 432,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,943.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,188,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,405,000 after acquiring an additional 211,535 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,592,000 after acquiring an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Blue Bird by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 736,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 136,542 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Blue Bird by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 160,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,012,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

