BMO Capital Markets Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$51.00

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.25 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.16.

Boardwalk REIT stock opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$50.32.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

