Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Boozt AB has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.93.

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

