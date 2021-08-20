Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Short Interest Update

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,260,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 12,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.48.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.75. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,950.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 558,415 shares of company stock worth $24,349,082. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 26,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 3.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

