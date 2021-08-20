BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 956,700 shares, a decline of 17.5% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.02. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $15.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.10%.

BPMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jonestrading cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

