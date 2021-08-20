Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.04

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 20006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.21.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

