Brenna Preisser Sells 1,000 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BC stock opened at $98.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 3.7% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $1,028,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $257,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

