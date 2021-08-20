Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms have commented on BHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bright Health Group stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.90. 1,272,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,432. Bright Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). Equities analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,992.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,024,444 shares of company stock worth $35,692,017 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $3,744,520,000. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $748,106,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $353,388,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth $176,147,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

