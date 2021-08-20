Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.38. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.84.

BABA stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.96. 71,233,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,565,576. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $155.50 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

