Brokerages Anticipate Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) will announce $3.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.08 billion. Casey’s General Stores posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year sales of $11.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.16 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.00.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.11. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 52 week low of $165.38 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

