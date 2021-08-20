Brokerages Anticipate Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to Post $0.56 EPS

Analysts expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.74. Floor & Decor also posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $5,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,894,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,163 shares of company stock worth $21,363,077 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FND opened at $114.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $67.38 and a one year high of $128.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.35.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

