Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $522.70 Million

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to report sales of $522.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $497.00 million to $548.40 million. Herc posted sales of $456.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,679,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth about $663,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Herc by 112,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Herc by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRI stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,482. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.10. Herc has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $135.63.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

