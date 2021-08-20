Brokerages Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to Post $0.36 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) to announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Paylocity reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Paylocity from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.86.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.31. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $130.95 and a 52-week high of $256.47.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.