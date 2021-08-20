Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.40. SPX posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%.

SPXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $61.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,025 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth approximately $42,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,058,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,611,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 348,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SPX by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after purchasing an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

