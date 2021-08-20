Brokerages Anticipate W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to post sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. W.W. Grainger posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full year sales of $12.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.85 billion to $12.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.75.

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.33. 3,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,204. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $337.25 and a twelve month high of $479.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $447.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

