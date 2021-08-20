Brokerages Expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Capital Southwest also reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSWC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital Southwest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.95. 583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,670. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 57.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 123.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

See Also: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.