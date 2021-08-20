Brokerages Expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the highest is $1.70 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diamondback Energy.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. WBI Investments bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.88. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

