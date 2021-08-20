Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to announce $10.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Merus reported sales of $8.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year sales of $40.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.43 million to $47.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.14 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $49.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 51.93% and a negative net margin of 231.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Merus by 39.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 8,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,805. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $858.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.54. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.