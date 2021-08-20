Brokerages Expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$2.32 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to report ($2.32) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.94) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,498.16% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RETA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.81. 7,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,107. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.17.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

