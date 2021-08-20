Brokerages Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will report earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.26. ResMed posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,710,247 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 82.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 90.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 26,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 12,537 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 124.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 13,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RMD traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.69. The stock had a trading volume of 422,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,661. ResMed has a 1-year low of $165.72 and a 1-year high of $287.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.