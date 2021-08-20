Brokerages Set Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Price Target at €9.93

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.60 ($11.29).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on Enel in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) target price on Enel in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Enel in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

