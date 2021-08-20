Brokerages Set International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target at $20.00

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

IMXI opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a market capitalization of $670.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $141,349.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,987.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,595,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 819,230 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,382,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in International Money Express in the second quarter worth $3,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

