Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT at $275.91

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Okta stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,487,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,055. Okta has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $241.14.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,841.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total value of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,583 shares of company stock valued at $30,859,915 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after buying an additional 26,739 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,267,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

