Brokerages Set Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Price Target at C$52.75

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$52.75.

Several research firms recently commented on PD. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

PD traded up C$0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting C$37.94. The company had a trading volume of 44,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.75 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. Precision Drilling has a one year low of C$15.80 and a one year high of C$54.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

