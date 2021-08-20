Brokerages Set Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Target Price at $18.00

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.