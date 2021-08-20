Brokerages Set Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Price Target at $87.20

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.20.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,796,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,385. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60, a PEG ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.00. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.