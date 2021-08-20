Brokers Set Expectations for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunny Optical Technology (Group)’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.38. Sunny Optical Technology has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.