Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $65,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $63.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 43.85. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.