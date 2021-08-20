BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Group Inc. is an insurance distribution firm. It provides insurance and risk management insights and solutions. The company operates primarily in the United States and internationally. BRP Group Inc. is based in Tampa, United States. “

Get BRP Group alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BRP. Raymond James boosted their target price on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded BRP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

NYSE:BRP opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.14 and a beta of 1.53. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRP. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.