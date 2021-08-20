BSClaunch (BSL) Trading 11.8% Higher This Week

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $223,924.82 and $142,749.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

BSClaunch Coin Profile

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

