BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 103,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,960. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,767 shares of company stock worth $6,561,834. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

