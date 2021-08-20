BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

OZK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

OZK stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,342. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

