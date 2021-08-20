BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 139 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

BTC Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 11.9% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 29.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $10.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $597.30. 17,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,891. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a PE ratio of 698.72, a P/E/G ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $562.57.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.47, for a total transaction of $417,357.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,728.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

