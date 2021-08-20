BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 720 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $607,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 577.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $253,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $142.75. 27,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

