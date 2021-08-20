BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $53.90 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

