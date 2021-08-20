C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives $107.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AI. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:AI opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $44.35 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.77.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $30,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,822,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $156,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,720,703 shares of company stock worth $343,745,160. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

