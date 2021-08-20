Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBT. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Cabot by 29.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cabot by 4.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $52.06 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.94.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

