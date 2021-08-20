Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.28

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.28 and last traded at $15.29, with a volume of 138088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

COG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.15.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 99,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,322,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,456,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

